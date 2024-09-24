ADVERTISEMENT

Stalin to meet Prime Minister Modi during his visit to Delhi on September 26 and 27

Published - September 24, 2024 11:12 pm IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Tuesday said he would meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to Delhi on September 26 and 27 and press for the release of the funds due to Tamil Nadu to implement various schemes.

In a statement, he said the DMK government had been constantly fighting for the rights of Tamil Nadu with the Centre, which had deprived the States of their rights. “Struggle is the strength of the DMK. Even while holding office, we continue to fight for the rights of States,” he said.

Mr. Stalin said that when the DMK raised the slogans – Tamil, Tamils and Tamil Nadu – they were viewed as sectarian ideas.

“Today, language, race and States’ rights have a wider meaning. People of various States have understood that upholding the rights of States such as Tamil Nadu alone would protect the country’s secularism, pluralism and democracy. This is the impact of the DMK in the last 75 years,” he said.

