Stalin to meet Modi in Delhi today

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin will call on Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi on Thursday to discuss various issues, including the funds due to Tamil Nadu, the tax allocation to the State and the request pending before the Union government for relief to offset losses incurred during floods.

During his visit to the national capital, Mr. Stalin will also call on Union Ministers Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Nitin Gadkari, Nirmala Sitharaman and Piyush Goyal. The DMK president is also set to hold discussions with leaders from the Congress and other like-minded parties.

Since the DMK government is keen on securing an exemption for Tamil Nadu from the ambit of the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test, the Chief Minister is expected to take up with the Prime Minister a Bill adopted by the Assembly against the Central test, which has been pending with the Governor.

The inter-state water dispute over the proposed dam at Mekedatu in Karnataka and the continuing detention of fishermen from Tamil Nadu by the Sri Lankan Navy are among the issues the Chief Minister is expected to raise with the Union government.

DMK office inauguration

In a letter to his party members, Mr. Stalin said the DMK party office - Anna-Kalaignar Arivalayam on Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg in Delhi - was set for inauguration on April 2. Congress leader Sonia Gandhi, Trinamool Congress leader Mamata Banerjee and senior leaders of various parties would take part in the inauguration, he said.

“Invitations have been handed over in person to Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman,” Mr. Stalin said.