Stalin to leave for Singapore, Japan on Tuesday

May 21, 2023

In his second visit abroad since assuming office in May 2021, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin is set to leave for Japan and Singapore on Tuesday to invite industrialists to Tamil Nadu.

The Chief Minister is scheduled to lead a delegation, which includes Industries Minister T.R.B. Rajaa and senior officials on May 23. In Singapore, the focus is expected to be on Fintech, entrepreneurship and skill development.

In Japan, Mr. Stalin would visit the the commercial city of Osaka besides the national capital Tokyo, where he is set to hold meetings with Chief Executive Officers of various companies.

Technology transfer and skill development are among the core issues that are likely to be discussed during the delegation’s visit to Japan. The Chief Minister is expected to return to Chennai by this month-end.

Officials said the visit is part of efforts to make the Global Investors Meet in Chennai, scheduled in January, a grand success.