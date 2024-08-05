GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Stalin to lead peace march on Karunanidhi’s death anniversary

Published - August 05, 2024 05:26 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK president M K Stalin on Sunday said he will lead the party’s peace march on August 7, on account of the sixth death anniversary of the party’s former president M Karunanidhi.

The peace rally would be held from  Kalaignar statue on Omandurar estate to his memorial, Mr. Stalin said in his letter to party cadres.

Mr. Stalin also noted the recent Supreme Court verdict upholding the validity of Tamil Nadu Arunthathiyars Reservation Act, 2009 brought when Karunanidhi was the Chief Minister, confirms the late leader’s long term vision.

The DMK and his allies are raising voice against the fascist regime and exposing the Union government step-motherly treatment to Tamil Nadu, he said. 

Due to the partiality shown by the Union government, Tamil Nadu is not getting the necessary funds and projects. However due to the Administrative skills we inherited from Karunanidhi we are fulfilling our poll promises and delivering good governance, Mr. Stalin said.

He also told the cadres to pay their tributes to Karunanidhi.

