Stalin to launch ‘Tamil Pudhalvan’ scheme from Coimbatore on August 9

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Wednesday announced that he would launch the ‘Tamil Pudhalvan’ scheme in Coimbatore on August 9.

Similar to ‘Pudhumai Penn’ scheme that benefits girl students, ‘Tamil Pudhalvan’ scheme aims at providing a monthly assistance of ₹1,000 to boys, who studied in government schools between Classes VI to XII and are pursuing higher education.

Boys who studied in Tamil medium in government-aided schools too would benefit from the scheme.

Speaking at a function in his Kolathur Assembly constituency, Mr. Stalin, while addressing the students, underlined the importance of higher education, health and development of skills.

He said a new offices for Tahsildar, Deputy Superintendent of Police and Sub-Registrar, a new police station and a fire station would be established in his Kolathur constituency soon.

“This is not only for Kolathur constituency but in many constituencies of Tamil Nadu,” Mr. Stalin said and referred to his appeal to legislators of all parties to list out top 10 demands from their respective constituencies.

Mr. Stalin also reiterated his position that his government would serve also people who did not vote for his party so much so that they regret their choice. He also handed over assistance to students studying in Kapaleeswarar Arts and Science College in Chennai.

He also handed over welfare assistance to beneficiaries in his MLA office in Kolathur. Ministers K. Ponmudy and P.K. Sekarbabu, Chennai Mayor R. Priya, North Chennai MP Kalanidhi Veeraswamy, legisalators Thayagam Kavi and A. Vetriazhagan, senior officials were among those present in the function.

