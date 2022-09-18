Stalin to launch sapling planting drive near Vandalur on July 24

The event is part of the Green Tamil Nadu Movement

Special Correspondent CHENNAI
September 18, 2022 01:00 IST

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin will inaugurate a project of planting saplings on behalf of the Green Tamil Nadu Movement at a place owned by the Forest Department near Aringar Anna Zoo, Vandalur, next week.

Forest Minister K. Ramachandran said the Green Tamil Nadu Movement had been launched to increase the forest area by 33% through the Forest Department as the Wetland Scheme was working well. In the next 10 years, the government has planned to plant 32 crore saplings each year.

A target of planting 2.5 crore saplings has been set for the first phase of the current year. Saplings are ready in various nurseries. Mr. Stalin will inaugurate this in a ceremony to be held on the September 24 and plant 500 saplings during this event.

