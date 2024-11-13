Tamil Nadu CM Stalin to launch Phase II of nutritional intervention programme for malnourished children, mothers

Buoyed by the results of Phase I of ‘Uttachathai Uruthi Sei’ — a nutritional intervention programme for malnourished children and their mothers — the Tamil Nadu government is gearing up for Phase II. Chief Minister M.K. Stalin will launch the second phase of the programme in Ariyalur on November 15.

Ministers, elected representatives, and District Collectors will launch the programme in their respective districts on the same day.

Mothers of over 76,700 babies in the age group of zero to six months, identified as malnourished, would be covered under Phase II of the programme to be implemented at a total cost of ₹22 crore. Nutri kits would be provided to mothers of these malnourished children, which would contain a mother’s health mix, iron and folic acid syrup, and other materials.

Phase I of the programme launched in 2022 identified the malnourished children, and after the government’s intervention, 77.3% of them showed improvement and progressed to normal levels, Mr. Stalin said in a statement. Anganwadi workers undertook the initial screening to identify the malnourished children during Phase I.

“Babies in the age group of zero to six months are to be given only mother’s milk as food. Only if the health of the mothers is ensured can the nutrition of their babies be ensured,” Mr. Stalin said. He further appealed to the families of these mothers and children to extend their cooperation to the State government.

Financial aid to families of deceased advocates

In another event at the Secretariat, Mr. Stalin handed over financial assistance from the Tamil Nadu Advocate Welfare Fund to family members of 10 deceased advocates. He handed over cheques of ₹10 lakh to each of them.

The fund is being administered by the Bar Council of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. The Tamil Nadu government provides subsidies between ₹8 crore and ₹10 crore to the fund annually. Minister S. Regupathy, Rajya Sabha MP P. Wilson, Chief Secretary N. Muruganandam, and senior officials were also present at the event.

