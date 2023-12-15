Stalin to launch ‘Makkaludan Mudalvar’ scheme for swift redressal of petitions

December 15, 2023 01:00 am | Updated 01:01 am IST - CHENNAI

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin will launch the ‘Makkaludan Mudalvar’ (Chief Minister with the People) State-wide scheme from Coimbatore on Monday to ensure swift and transparent redressal of people’s petitions and provision of services related to 13 departments that are frequently used by the public.

According to a release, special camps would be held at panchayat level in villages and ward level in urban local bodies across the State to receive petitions, which will be addressed within 30 days.

As part of the first phase of implementation, 1,745 camps will be held in corporations, municipalities, town panchayats, and panchayats adjacent to urban areas from December 18, 2023 to January 6, 2024. Owing to the relief work under way in the wake of Cyclone Michaung, camps will not be conducted in Chennai, Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur and Chengalpattu districts. The camps will be organised in these districts from the first week of January till the end of the month.

Camps in rural areas will be held after they are completed in urban areas in the first phase. Officials from all the concerned departments will be available at these camps. Departments covered include Revenue and Disaster Management; Municipal Administration; Rural Development; Adi Dravidar Welfare; Backward Classes, Most Backward Classes and Minorities Welfare; Social Welfare; Welfare of the Differently-abled; Cooperation; Corporation for Development of Women, Housing and Urban Development; Energy; Labour Welfare and Skill Development; and Micro, Small and Medium Scale Industries.

A release by the government said the scheme was another milestone in the ‘Dravidian Model’ of governance on the lines of other schemes like ‘Ungal Thoguthiyil Mudalvar,’ ‘Mudalivarin Mugavari,’ and ‘Kala Aayvil Mudalvar’.

