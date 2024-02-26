GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Stalin to inaugurate infrastructure projects in T.N. on February 27

The Chief Minister is scheduled to unveil the foundation stone for the projects to be implemented at a cost of ₹1,615 crore

February 26, 2024 10:04 pm | Updated 10:04 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin is set to inaugurate projects set up by various Tamil Nadu government departments at a total cost of ₹8,801 crore. He is scheduled to unveil the foundation stone for the projects to be implemented at a cost of ₹1,615 crore.

The new projects that are to be inaugurated, include various electricity infrastructure established jointly by Tamil Nadu Transmission Corporation Limited (TANTRANSCO) and Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation Ltd. (TANGEDCO) at a cost of over ₹7,500 crore, an official release said.

The Chief Minister would also inaugurate projects implemented by Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare, Animal Husbandry, Health, Higher Education, Information and Public Relations, Revenue and Disaster Management, Tamil Development and Water Resources departments. He would also inaugurate projects by Chennai Metro Rail Limited and Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Corporation.

In an event at the Secretariat, Mr. Stalin would also virtually unveil the foundation stone for various projects that are to be implemented at a total cost of ₹1,615 crore. It includes the restoration works, in four cyclone Michaung-affected districts and six flood-hit southern districts, to be undertaken at ₹726 crore by Water Resources Department.

Other projects are to be implemented by Animal Husbandry, Higher Education and Horticulture and Plantation Crops departments and also by Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority and Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Corporation.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.