Stalin to inaugurate infrastructure projects in T.N. on February 27

February 26, 2024 10:04 pm | Updated 10:04 pm IST - CHENNAI

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin is set to inaugurate projects set up by various Tamil Nadu government departments at a total cost of ₹8,801 crore. He is scheduled to unveil the foundation stone for the projects to be implemented at a cost of ₹1,615 crore.

The new projects that are to be inaugurated, include various electricity infrastructure established jointly by Tamil Nadu Transmission Corporation Limited (TANTRANSCO) and Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation Ltd. (TANGEDCO) at a cost of over ₹7,500 crore, an official release said.

The Chief Minister would also inaugurate projects implemented by Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare, Animal Husbandry, Health, Higher Education, Information and Public Relations, Revenue and Disaster Management, Tamil Development and Water Resources departments. He would also inaugurate projects by Chennai Metro Rail Limited and Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Corporation.

In an event at the Secretariat, Mr. Stalin would also virtually unveil the foundation stone for various projects that are to be implemented at a total cost of ₹1,615 crore. It includes the restoration works, in four cyclone Michaung-affected districts and six flood-hit southern districts, to be undertaken at ₹726 crore by Water Resources Department.

Other projects are to be implemented by Animal Husbandry, Higher Education and Horticulture and Plantation Crops departments and also by Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority and Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Corporation.