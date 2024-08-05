Stalin to commission new hospital buildings, equipment

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin will commission new buildings in Government Kasturba Gandhi Maternity Hospital on August 7, Health Minister Ma. Subramanian said on Sunday. The building was built for ₹6.17 crore.

Mr. Stalin will also commission equipment worth ₹30 crore installed in the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital and KGH. Funds for the equipment were received from the corporate social responsibility arm of Infosys.

Mr. Subramanian’s made the announcements after inspecting the construction of a hostel and kitchen in Egmore on Sunday. The hostel accommodation is for attendants of antenatal mothers under treatment in the Institute of Obstetrics and Gynaecology and children in the Institute of Child Health.

The buildings are being built for ₹5.89 crore include ₹1.22 crore raised through a marathon organised in 2022 on the death anniversary of former Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi and ₹2.28 crore through the National Urban Livelihood Mission. The rest of it came from the Namakku Naame Scheme.

Minister for Sports and Youth Welfare Udhayanidhi Stalin will lay the foundation stone for construction of a cancer surgery block at the Government Royapettah Hospital costing ₹10.27 crore. Mr. Subramanian said funds raised through marathon held in 2023 amounting to ₹3.24 crore and an allocation of ₹6.85 crore had been made for the building. Mr. Udhayanidhi will also commission construction work on a critical care block in the hospital which is estimated to cost ₹35 crore.