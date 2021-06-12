Stalin to call on Prime Minister

**EDS: SCREENSHOT OF A YOUTUBE VIDEO STREAMED ON MONDAY, JUNE 7, 2021.** New Delhi: Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi addresses the nation, in New Delhi. (PTI Photo)(PTI06_07_2021_000236B)

CHENNAI

12 June 2021 00:36 IST

CM likely to raise vaccine supply issues

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin is likely to visit New Delhi next week and meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Though the meeting is expected to be held on Thursday, the exact date and time have not been finalised yet, officials said.

During his first meeting with Mr. Modi after assuming office as the Chief Minister, Mr. Stalin is expected to raise issues related to vaccine supply and allocation of essential medicines for COVID-19 and mucormycosis patients.

Advertising

Advertising

Mr. Stalin is also expected to reiterate the Tamil Nadu government’s stand against the conduct of NEET for medical admissions in the State.

He is also likely to visit the DMK party office in the national capital.

Since his taking over as the Chief Minister, Mr. Stalin has requested the Prime Minister for oxygen allocation, cryogenic containers and trains to transport them to Tamil Nadu, over the phone and through official letters.

His requests to the Mr. Modi have also included a plea to operationalise the Integrated Vaccine Complex owned by HLL Bio-Tech Ltd. in Chengalpattu, clear pending GST dues, allow the State to increase the net borrowing limit, permit zero GST rate for vaccines and medicines and take immediate steps to establish AIIMS near Madurai.