Stalin to attend Dubai Expo
Chief Minister M.K. Stalin will leave for Dubai on Thursday on a four-day trip.
Mr. Stalin will leave after the conclusion of the debate on the State Budget in the Assembly.
This will be his first overseas visit after taking over as Chief Minister. Mr. Stalin will visit the Dubai Expo 2022 and inaugurate pavilions set up by a few departments of the State government. He will be meeting investors.
Related Topics
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.