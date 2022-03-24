Stalin to attend Dubai Expo

Special Correspondent March 24, 2022 01:37 IST

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin will leave for Dubai on Thursday on a four-day trip.

Mr. Stalin will leave after the conclusion of the debate on the State Budget in the Assembly.

This will be his first overseas visit after taking over as Chief Minister. Mr. Stalin will visit the Dubai Expo 2022 and inaugurate pavilions set up by a few departments of the State government. He will be meeting investors.