Stalin ‘the commander who defeated BJP’

In an unusual move, senior BJP leader C.P. Radhakrishnan described DMK president M.K. Stalin as the “commander who defeated the BJP” during the recently held Lok Sabha elections, at a marriage function in Tiruppur on Thursday.

“All of us [at the BJP] must work even more like [late DMK leader] Karunanidhi,” he said, adding that this was the lesson the party learnt, following its electoral defeat.

Both the leaders attended the wedding of the son of former State Minister and DMK leader M.P. Saminathan. Retorting to Mr. Radhakrishnan’s speech, Mr. Stalin said it was not the DMK that defeated the BJP in the elections.

“It was the people who defeated [the BJP],” he said in his speech.

Mr. Stalin took a dig at the ongoing overseas trip of Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami, alleging that the trips were an attempt to “distract the people” from the prevailing situation in the State.

‘Investment plea’

Taking note of media reports regarding promised investments worth ₹2,780 crore for the State, Mr. Stalin said the DMK would welcome the investments.

“We are ready to conduct a felicitation ceremony for the Chief Minister if the investments indeed come to Tamil Nadu,” he said.

Noting the recent dip in the GDP to 5%, Mr. Stalin charged that its impact was being felt in industries in Coimbatore and Tiruppur, which had faced shutdown and laying off of workers.