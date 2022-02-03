Tamil Nadu

Stalin thanks Rahul ‘on behalf of all Tamils’

DMK president andTamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Thursday thanked Congress leader Rahul Gandhi “on behalf of all Tamils” for his rousing speech in Parliament, expressing the idea of Indian Constitution in an emphatic manner.

“You have voiced the long-standing arguments of Tamils in Parliament, which rest on the unique cultural and political roots that value self-respect,” Mr. Stalin tweeted.

Mr. Gandhi said in Parliament on Wednesday the BJP could never ever rule over the people of Tamil Nadu.


