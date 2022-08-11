Tamil Nadu

Stalin thanks Modi for appreciating Tamil Nadu govt. over Chess Olympiad, seeks PM’s constant support

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister M.K.. Stalin. | Photo Credit: PTI
Special Correspondent CHENNAI August 11, 2022 12:32 IST
Updated: August 11, 2022 12:32 IST

Thanking Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his words of appreciation to the Tamil Nadu government for playing excellent host of the 44th FIDE Chess Olympiad, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Thursday sought the Prime Minister's constant support.

In his reply to Mr. Modi's social media post, Mr. Stalin said: "Thank you Hon'ble PM @narendramodi for your kind words of praise. Hospitality & self-respect are two inseparable qualities of Tamils. I seek your constant support & request that Tamil Nadu be rewarded with more opportunities to host such global events."

A day after the conclusion of the 44th FIDE Chess Olympiad on Tuesday, Mr. Modi had posted: “The people and Government of Tamil Nadu have been excellent hosts of the 44th Chess Olympiad. I would like to appreciate them for welcoming the world and showcasing our outstanding culture and hospitality.”

Advertisement
Advertisement

Mr. Modi and Mr. Stalin were at the colourful inauguration of the Olympiad in Chennai on July 28. Over 1,400 chess players and delegates from over 180 countries took part in the event.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Read more...