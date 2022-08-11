Stalin thanks Modi for appreciating Tamil Nadu govt. over Chess Olympiad, seeks PM’s constant support

T.N. Chief Minister was responding to Prime Minister’s social media post

T.N. Chief Minister was responding to Prime Minister’s social media post

Thanking Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his words of appreciation to the Tamil Nadu government for playing excellent host of the 44th FIDE Chess Olympiad, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Thursday sought the Prime Minister's constant support.

In his reply to Mr. Modi's social media post, Mr. Stalin said: "Thank you Hon'ble PM @narendramodi for your kind words of praise. Hospitality & self-respect are two inseparable qualities of Tamils. I seek your constant support & request that Tamil Nadu be rewarded with more opportunities to host such global events."

A day after the conclusion of the 44th FIDE Chess Olympiad on Tuesday, Mr. Modi had posted: “The people and Government of Tamil Nadu have been excellent hosts of the 44th Chess Olympiad. I would like to appreciate them for welcoming the world and showcasing our outstanding culture and hospitality.”

Mr. Modi and Mr. Stalin were at the colourful inauguration of the Olympiad in Chennai on July 28. Over 1,400 chess players and delegates from over 180 countries took part in the event.