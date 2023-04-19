HamberMenu
Stalin thanks Kerala Chief Minister for backing thoughts on Governor

April 19, 2023 01:24 am | Updated 01:24 am IST - Chennai

Special Correspondent

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Tuesday thanked his Kerala counterpart Pinarayi Vijayan for extending support to his letter to non-BJP Chief Minister on the functions of the Governor. In a letter, he had requested them to pass resolutions urging the Union government and President Droupadi Murmu to fix a time limit for the governors to approve the bills passed by the respective legislatures.   

“Thank you for your prompt response to my letter and extending full support. Tamil Nadu and Kerala have traditionally stood as a bulwark against any attempt to erode state autonomy. We will win in our crusade against the gubernatorial overreach too,” he said. 

