Stalin thanks Kejriwal for endorsing resolution on time limit for Governors to act on Bills

April 16, 2023 06:53 pm | Updated 06:53 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Delhi Chief Minister has decided to adopt a resolution as was done in T.N. Assembly

The Hindu Bureau

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K.Stalin having a word with his Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal. File

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Sunday thanked his Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal for deciding to adopt a resolution, similar to the one adopted in the Tamil Nadu Assembly, urging the Union government to fix a time limit for Governors and Lieutenant-Governors to carry out their constitutional duties.

In a social media post, Mr. Stalin said: “Thank you Hon @ArvindKejriwal for commending TNLA’s resolution & joining our bandwagon. Indeed, the sovereignty of the legislature is supreme in any democracy. No ‘appointed’ Governor shall undermine the legislative power & responsibilities of ‘elected’ govts.” He also added a hashtag which said, “let the fire spread”.

Mr. Kejriwal on Saturday wrote to Mr. Stalin contending it was a foregone conclusion that democracy in India was suffering from blows every single day. Every tenet of the Constitution stood compromised and the federal structure was in grave danger from forces that seek to illegitimately centralise all power.

The convenor of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) contended that the Governors and the Lieutenant-Governors of non-BJP ruled States and Union Territories indefinitely holding Bills passed by the Legislative Assemblies was not only a violation of the constitutional scheme, but also a disrespect for the people’s mandate which is supreme in any democracy.

