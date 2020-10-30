Tamil Nadu

Stalin thanks Governor for clearing horizontal reservation bill

DMK President MK Stalin thanked Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit for granting assent to the Bill providing for 7.5% horizontal quota for NEET-qualified students of State government schools for admissions to undergraduate medical courses.

“After 45 days, the Governor has given his nod. He had no other option,” he said in a social media post.

Mr. Stalin claimed the protest organised by his party and the observation made by Madras High court may have been the factors behind the Governor changing his mind and clearing the legislation.

“Whatever it may be, it is a victory for social justice. Social justice will always win,” he said.

