Stalin terms decision on fertilizer price as eyewash

CHENNAI

11 April 2021 00:21 IST

Slams Centre’s move to abolish IPAB

DMK president M.K. Stalin on Saturday termed the Centre’s announcement that there would be no increase in fertilizer prices as mere eyewash. He also strongly condemned the move to abolish the Chennai-headquartered Intellectual Property Appellate Board (IPAB). In a statement, he alleged that the fertilizer prices would be increased after the West Bengal Assembly election.

Mr. Stalin pointed out that the Centre had announced a cut in the small savings interest rate and later rolled it back.

By stating that there not be any increase in fertilizer prices now, the Centre was playing hide-and-seek with the livelihoods of farmers, he alleged.

IPAB closure

Mr. Stalin said that the IPAB was established in Chennai due to the efforts of former Union Minister the late Murasoli Maran.

The authority had been functioning well and played an important role in dealing with disputes over copyrights, patents, trademarks and geographical indications.

Because of its anger towards the people of Tamil Nadu, the BJP government had taken the step to abolish the IPAB, he alleged.

The people of Tamil Nadu would not forgive the BJP government for the increase in fertilizer prices and also for abolishing the IPAB, Mr. Stalin added.