Stalin takes second dose of vaccine

CHENNAI

23 April 2021 01:41 IST

DMK president M.K. Stalin on Thursday took his second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. In a Twitter post, he urged those eligible to take the vaccine immediately. Mr. Stalin also advised those with co-morbidities to consult with their doctors and take the vaccine.

He had taken his first dose on March 9 at Kauvery Hospital. “Let’s save ourselves and the people of the nation,” he said.

