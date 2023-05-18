ADVERTISEMENT

Stalin takes part in LPF’s golden jubilee celebrations

May 18, 2023 10:30 pm | Updated 10:30 pm IST - CHENNAI

He asks the trade union wing of his party to take various government programmes to the people

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin during the golden jubilee celebration of the Labour Progressive Federation in Chennai on Thursday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

DMK president and Chief Minister M.K. Stalin took part in the golden jubilee celebrations of the Labour Progressive Federation (LPF), the trade union wing of his party, and said its members had the responsibility to take various government programmes to the people.

During his speech at Kalaivanar Arangam in Chennai, Mr. Stalin said great personalities such as ‘Sinthanai Sirpi’ Singaravelar and ‘Thamizhthendral’ Thiru.Vi.Ka. emerged as leaders from the trade unions.

The LPF should continue to groom similar leaders. The DMK president also expressed his wish that the sons and daughters of LPF activists should become doctors, engineers and lawyers.

Mr. Stalin called upon LPF functionaries to take care of their health. “Please take care of your families. Make your children study well. You could make sure that they reach colleges and get higher education. That is the greatest asset you could give them.”

DMK general secretary Duraimurugan, party’s principal secretary K.N. Nehru, deputy general secretary K. Ponmudi, senior leader P.K. Sekarbabu, DMK MP and LPF general secretary M. Shanmugam and senior party functionaries participated in the function.

CONNECT WITH US