Stalin takes objection to Governor returning Bill on online gambling ban

March 11, 2023 01:08 am | Updated 01:08 am IST - CHENNAI

Reacting strongly to Governor R.N. Ravi returning the Bill banning online gambling, saying the State did not have the legislative competence to enact the law, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin asked whether Mr. Ravi was the Governor of a State which could not even bring about such an ordinary legislation.

Speaking at the platinum jubilee of the Indian Union Muslim League, he said the Governor sat on the Bill seeking exemption for Tamil Nadu from NEET for a long time before sending it to the President.

“The legislation on (replacing the Governor with the Chief Minister as) the Chancellor of universities remains pending. Is this how Governors function?” Mr. Stalin asked.

The three central farm laws were adopted immediately. The same was the case with the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, and Hindi was being imposed, Mr. Stalin said. “They will indulge in a hate campaign against other religions. But they are preventing us from bringing about a legislation to prevent the loss of lives due to online gambling,” he added.

“The general election in 2024 would turn out to be the one that puts a full stop to all this,” Mr. Stalin said, adding, “Unity is the basis for that victory. Not only I, but all of us are insisting on the same.”

As for a request made in the conference to either release or let out on parole Muslim prisoners who had completed between 14 and 28 years in prison, Mr. Stalin said the Justice N. Authinathan Committee had submitted its recommendations in this regard to the government. “Even today, I was perusing those files. They would be sent to the Governor soon,” he said.

To another request that sought powers to local bodies to register births, deaths and weddings, like in neighbouring Kerala, Mr. Stalin said, “Your request would be duly considered. Reasonable requests could be fulfilled.”

Minister for Health Ma. Subramanian, Minister for Minority Welfare Gingee K.S. Masthan, IUML national president Khader Mohideen and leaders of various political parties were present on the occasion.

