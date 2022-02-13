Stalin takes a dig at EPS

When law and order was not in proper shape during the last five years of Edappadi K Palaniswami’s rule in Tamil Nadu, the AIADMK leaders appeared to have conveniently hidden the facts now for the sake of pleasing the voters, charged DMK president M K Stalin here on Sunday.

Speaking through video conferencing facility, seeking votes for the DMK and its alliance candidates contesting across Dindigul Corporation, Municipality and Town Panchayat for various councillor posts, Mr Stalin said that Mr. Palaniswami had mastered the art of telling lies.

When the whole world was shocked to see Tamil Nadu in a shambles during the AIADMK rule, it would not be correct to tell that the State was in safe hands, he said.

Listing out a few incidents that had shaken the law and order, Mr. Stalin said that the brutal murder of father and son in Sattankulam in Thoothukudi district, the police firing against anti-Sterlite protesters, which claimed 13 lives, the murder of SSI WIlson in Kanniyakumari district when he was on duty at a check post, Pollachi sexual abuse case against girl students, the sexual harassment charge raised by two women police officers, raids and searches conducted at the office of the Chief Secretary in Fort St. George by central agencies et al... happened during the AIADMK regime.

If Mr. Palaniswami had decided to forget or bury for the time being, the people may not have forgotten, the DMK leader said. It was the DMK government which, after coming to power in May 2021, had brought down the price of milk by ₹ 3 per litre, provided free transport to women in the TNSTC, waived loans to the tune of ₹ 2000 crore and more for the self-help groups in Tamil Nadu and so on.

Referring to the shoddy works by the then AIADMK regime, Mr. Stalin said that in Dindigul too, the AIADMK Ministers had done nothing. The Balakrishnapuram bridge work remained incomplete even after seven years had gone, he said.

The DMK government, he said, had already prepared a detailed analysis on the works to be done for the district and would soon be given a new shape, which would ultimately guarantee improvement in the standards of living for the common man.

He also pooh-poohed the remarks made by the AIADMK leaders for not visiting the people in person for the electioneering.

At a time, when the pandemic was still in the air, as a responsible citizen, Mr Stalin said that he had decided to stay back in Chennai and address the people online.

“If I had come in person, the same opponents may have criticised that I am irresponsible and had neglected the covid-19 norms,” he summed up and assured to visit Dindigul to celebrate the victory with the people soon.

The party screened the DMK leader’s speech at various places across the district in which Ministers I. Periasami and R. Sakkarapani, MLAs I. Senthil Kumar and Gandhirajan and MPs Velusami and Jothimani participated.