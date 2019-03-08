Stalin switches track, eyes win in bypolls

While the country is getting into poll mode, DMK president M.K. Stalin has decided to review the chances of the party winning the byelections to the 21 Assembly constituencies in Tamil Nadu.

A statement by DMK general secretary K. Anbazhagan said that the party president would hold a review meeting with the candidates who had sought to contest the byelections at the party headquarters on March 9.

During this interview, the respective district secretaries, executive and general council members, union – urban secretaries would be present.

The aspiring candidates should not come with recommendations or their supporters, who would not be allowed inside, the statement said.

A meeting of the MLAs, MPs and district secretaries will be held at the DMK headquarters on March 11 to discuss the Lok Sabha and by-elections, Mr. Anbazhagan said in another statement.

Meanwhile, Mr. Stalin, writing in the party organ, said that his party has been transparent in holding negotiations and seat-sharing with allies and was not holding secret parleys in bungalows and star hotels.

The DMK’s alliance was not an artificial one stitched together based on corruption evidence, fear of raids and threats. It was an alliance that will end the anti-people governments in both the Centre and State.

Stating that people were determined to oust the Central and State governments, Mr. Stalin, reminding the partymen that the DMK was out of power for eight years, urged them to work for the party’s victory in 20 LS seats and bypolls to 21 Assembly constituencies to make it the ruling party again.