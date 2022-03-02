Stalin stresses need to improve skills of students, youths

For Tamil Nadu to realise its ambitious target of becoming a $1 trillion economy by 2030, the State needs 2 million skilled youth in the State by 2026, the Chief Minister says

For Tamil Nadu to realise its ambitious target of becoming a $1 trillion economy by 2030, the State needs 2 million skilled youth in the State by 2026, the Chief Minister says

Observing that not all students who completed their schooling and got their degrees from colleges, landed jobs due to the want of skills, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin said the Naan Mudhalvan scheme aimed at improving the skills of school and college students, and youths across the State.

For Tamil Nadu to realise its ambitious target of becoming a $1 trillion economy by 2030, the State needed 2 million skilled youth in the State by 2026, he said, adding that Announcing the scheme on his birthday, Mr. Stalin said Naan Mudhalvan was his “dream scheme.”

Speaking at the inauguration in Kalaivaanar Arangam on Wallajah Salai here, Mr. Stalin noted, “All complete their school education in Tamil Nadu and get their college degrees. But, whether all of them get jobs remains a question. Some reasons are cited for not getting jobs. They say there are jobs but not qualified youths. This is quite unfortunate. It is said that they have got degrees but not all have clear knowledge regarding their course.”

Skill deficit

Though Tamil Nadu could claim that 33% of the higher educational institutions of the country were located inthe State, he said, “We have to worry about the skill deficit. While we take pride that there are no villages that do not have schools, at the same time, we have to worry that they lack skills.”

Calling upon students to identify their talents, Mr. Stalin said, “Many [students] join medicine or engineering only because their parents said so. You could do a course in which you are interested and which you like. You should not only get your degree but also gain complete knowledge in that subject.”

“While some schemes would be of use for a few weeks, some others would be for a few months and some would be for a few years. But, this scheme would be of use over generations. If one would say after a quarter or half a century that he benefitted from Naan Mudhalvan scheme launched by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, there would be no better pride for me,” Mr. Stalin noted.