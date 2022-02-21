Stalin springs a surprise on students visiting R-Day parade tableau

Students from at least four schools in Chennai were in for a surprise on Monday when Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin made a pit stop at the Marina beachfront where they were visiting the Republic Day tableau near Vivekananda House on Kamarajar Salai.

Mr. Stalin also interacted with the students and a few of them posed for a selfie with the Chief Minister, who was on his way back from the Secretariat and wanted to spend some time with the students, an official release said.

It may be recalled that after Tamil Nadu government’s tableau was rejected by a panel from taking part in the Republic Day parade in New Delhi last month, Mr. Stalin wrote to the Prime Minister requesting it to be considered for the parade.

After Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh replied to the Chief Minister’s letter explaining the reasons behind the rejection, Mr. Stalin announced that the rejected tableau along with few others would be paraded in the Republic Day parade in Chennai and would be taken for display in major towns and cities across the State.