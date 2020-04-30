Stalin ‘spreading lies’ on Cauvery Authority: BJP

Tamil Nadu BJP president L. Murugan on Thursday accused DMK president M.K. Stalin of "blatantly lying" on the subsuming of the Cauvery Water Management Authority under the Jal Shakti Ministry.

Mr. Murugan said “Mr. Stalin does not even have the basic knowledge that by bringing the Authority under the Jal Shakti Ministry, it would get more strength and lead to faster decision making. His claims that the Authority’s autonomy would be lost due to this move is just a sign of defeat as they are not able to get the people’s support owing to the good work being done by the Central and State governments for tackling COVID-19.”

He questioned why the DMK did not get the Cauvery issue resolved when the party was in alliance with the Congress at the Centre from 2004 to 2013.

He also questioned why other States’ Chief Ministers and opposition parties have not given any statement against the subsuming of the various other Authorities, such as the Krishna and Godavari River Management Boards under the Jal Shakti department. “Why haven’t they opposed the move if the autonomy is being taken away?” he asked.

The BJP leader charged the DMK of betraying the people of the State on the Cauvery issue but pretending to be a do-gooder for the State.