Stalin speaks to Rahul Gandhi, conveys his solidarity

March 24, 2023 08:01 am | Updated 08:01 am IST - CHENNAI:

The Hindu Bureau

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Thursday termed as "deplorable" the conviction of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi by a local court in Gujarat in a criminal defamation case. The DMK president said that the BJP's alleged targetting of opposition parties and such atrocities would soon come to an end.

"It's highly deplorable & unprecedented that a leader like Thiru Rahul Gandhi is convicted for a comment which he himself said it was not made with blameworthy mind," Mr. Stalin said. The DMK president also spoke to Mr. Gandhi over phone and expressed his solidarity. "I'm confident that justice will win ultimately!"

