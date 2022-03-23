Stalin slams OPS over ‘political vindictiveness’ jibe

‘It was the AIADMK that scrapped schemes just because they were introduced by DMK’

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin hit out at Deputy Leader of the Opposition O. Panneerselvam after the latter accused the DMK government of scrapping the “gold for marriage” scheme out of political vindictiveness.

Speaking during the debate on the Tamil Nadu Budget 2022, Mr. Panneerselvam said that the government’s contention that there were irregularities in the implementation of the scheme was not acceptable, and that if there were, they should have been rectified instead of scrapping the scheme. “This is totally an act of political vindictiveness,” Mr. Panneerselvam said.

Intervening, Mr. Stalin said that Mr. Panneerselvam was creating a false impression, and that it was the AIADMK government that indulged in political vindictiveness to stall or scrap many of the DMK government’s projects.

“The Omandurar Secretariat Complex was inaugurated by then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, and even the Assembly session was held there. Who converted it into a hospital after coming to power? Who tried to change the Anna Centenary Library…it was your government that tried to demolish Queen Mary’s College. Just because Kalaignar [former Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi] set up Samathuvapurams, your government did not maintain them,” he said.

Mr. Stalin said his government was not like the AIADMK government that scrapped schemes just because they were introduced by the DMK, adding that his regime will continue implementing any scheme that benefits the people.

Leader of the House Duraimurugan asked Mr. Panneerselvam why the AIADMK government did not implement the gold for marriage scheme in the last four years of its rule. Mr. Panneerselvam said there were delays in finalising the contract for it. When Mr. Duraimurugan asked if it would take four years to finalise a contract, Leader of the Opposition and former Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami said gold prices were fluctuating a lot, and hence, it was difficult to finalise the contract.