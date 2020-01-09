Stalin slams Governor for skipping NPR, NRC

The Governor’s address to the Legislative Assembly, which is supposed to be a statement of policy of the government, turned out to be a ‘review note’ of the AIADMK government’s work, DMK president M.K. Stalin said.

Mr. Stalin said in the State Assembly that the Governor’s address did not mention issues such as the National Population Register and the National Register of Citizens proposed to be brought in by the AIADMK’s alliance partner and the ruling party at the Centre, the BJP. It should be termed only as a “statement of fear”, he said. “Also, you have mentioned Sri Lankan Tamils will be given dual citizenship. Have you consulted any legal experts? India’s laws do not permit it,” he said.

Responding to this, Minister for Tamil Culture MaFoi K. Pandiarajan said that India provided OCI (Overseas Citizens of India) for people living in four countries – France, the U.K. the U.S., and Germany. “There are more than one lakh Indians who have OCI cards. But we have to enter into a treaty with Sri Lanka. It will be possible to provide dual citizenship only if India and Sri Lanka enter into an agreement for it,” the Minister said.