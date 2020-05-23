Tamil Nadu

Stalin slams Centre, State over handling of COVID-19 pandemic

DMK president M.K. Stalin slammed the Centre and State government over the handling of the COVID-19 pandemic. During the joint Opposition meeting via video conferencing convened by Congress president Sonia Gandhi, he said the Opposition had an important task of questioning the governments, holding them accountable and providing relief to the public.

He said the Centre has not taken any concrete steps to contain the spread of the disease or solve the problems faced by migrant workers or in providing economic relief. “On the contrary, the government is functioning against the established democratic principles of the country. Due to this, Tamil Nadu is facing severe economic hardship. The State’s share of the GST refunds too has not been given yet,” he said.

Mr. Stalin said the DMK was working round-the-clock for carrying out relief measures in Tamil Nadu. “We are taking this as our job since the government is not providing adequate relief and not fulfilling its duties properly,” he said.

Mr. Stalin proposed that a joint resolution be passed. Some of the proposals that the government needs to implement are: formulating an integrated scheme to identify the measures to be taken to prevent spread of Covid-19, provision of financial assistance to the poor as suggested by the Congress and the DMK, increasing the number of working days under the MGNREGA to 150 days, waiving off loans of farmers and small and medium enterprises and allowing the middle class and those earning low income to repay their loans at a later date.

