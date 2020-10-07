Stalin slams Centre for not including Tamil in Archaeology admissions

CHENNAI

07 October 2020 16:50 IST

This is an attempt by the Central government to impose its cultural leanings on Tamil, the DMK president said

DMK president M.K. Stalin on Wednesday condemned the Centre for not including Tamil in the list of languages for admissions to Archaeology degree courses.

“Sanskrit, Bali, Prakritam and Arabic languages have been accepted as qualifying languages but Tamil has been ignored. This is an attempt by the Central government to impose its cultural leanings on Tamil. Everyone should raise their voice against this move that seeks to undermine the multi-cultural identity of the country,” Mr. Stalin said.

Advertising

Advertising

He said that for the past 10 years in Tamil Nadu, citizens of the State have been denied jobs in Railways and the Electricity departments, the Cordite factory in Ooty, and these jobs have been given to north Indians.

“Even judges have expressed their dissatisfaction with this skewed recruitment and have asked how north Indian candidates, who could not even pass in Hindi itself, were getting high marks in Tamil in exams conducted by these departments,” he pointed out.