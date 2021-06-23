‘Stalin should seek support of other CMs opposed to NEET’

Anbumani writes to Justice A.K. Rajan

PMK youth wing leader Anbumani Ramadoss on Tuesday said that Chief Minister M.K. Stalin should seek the support of Chief Ministers of other States to ensure exemption from NEET for Tamil Nadu.

In a letter to Justice A.K. Rajan, who is heading the panel that is studying the impact of NEET on rural and poor medical aspirants, he said several south Indian States had taken a position against NEET.

‘Form an alliance’

“An alliance should be formed with Chief Ministers of those states and senior advocates should be enlisted on behalf of all the States to fight the case in the Supreme Court. A resolution with relevant data should be passed in the State Assembly and sent to the President of India for his assent [to exempt Tamil Nadu from NEET],” he said.

He argued that while it was said NEET was needed to raise the standards of medical education and prevent its commercialisation, these intentions had not been realised.

Dr. Anbumani further stated that NEET had not prevented commercialisation of medical education.

He pointed out, “There were 60,000 available seats in 2017. According to the merit list, only the first 70,000 students should have been given the call letter. But a student whose rank list number falls even further than 6,23,000 has secured a seat.”