‘Stalin should meet his alliance partners for release of Cauvery water’

September 16, 2023 11:34 pm | Updated 11:34 pm IST - CHENNAI

BJP MLA Vanathi Srinivasan on Saturday asked Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to meet Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, his alliance partners and “close friends”, to resolve the Cauvery issue.

Alleging that Mr. Stalin was “enacting a drama” by asking the Centre to order Karnataka to release water to Tamil Nadu, she said he did not worry about the issue when he visited Bengaluru to meet Congress leaders. Recalling Mr. Stalin’s earlier remarks that the Opposition parties have formed INDIA alliance to safeguard the country, she said the alliance was already betraying the Tamil people on the Cauvery issue and people were taking note of it.

Stating that Cauvery water was crucial for agriculture in the delta region and various drinking water schemes in Tamil Nadu, the BJP Mahila Morcha national president condemned the DMK for “betraying” the interests of Tamil people and farmers for political gain.

