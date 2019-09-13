Stalin should give himself a Tamil name, says Jayakumar

Taking a dig at DMK president M.K. Stalin for asking his party cadre to give their children Tamil names, Fisheries Minister D. Jayakumar on Thursday said the Leader of the Opposition should first give himself a Tamil name.

“He has advised [others] to give Tamil names to their children. It is a good suggestion and I welcome it. But his name should be changed first. Is Stalin a Tamil name?” Mr. Jayakumar asked while speaking on the sidelines of a government function at Kasimedu in Chennai.

In the past, noted Tamil poets had good names like Sembulapulaneerar, Pisiranthaiyar or Seethalaisaathanar. Besides, there were many other good Tamil names, the Minister said, adding that Mr. Stalin could choose among them.

“If he changes his name to one in Tamil, the people of Tamil Nadu will welcome it,” he said.

Promoting Tamil was the first priority of the State government, he said, adding that no one could erode the richness of Tamil.

“Tamil has survived several invasions of the British and the Mughal rule,” he said.

Responding to the criticism that he did not have a Tamil name, Mr. Stalin, whose birth name was Ayyadurai, which was later changed by his father M. Karunanidhi following the death of Soviet leader Joseph Stalin, recalled how he got into trouble when he visited Russia as part of an Assembly committee in 1989. He said he lost a chance to study at the Church Park School in Chennai due to his name, adding that there was a history attached to his name.

Mr. Stalin said all his brothers, sisters and grandsons had Tamil names.