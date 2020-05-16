Tamil Nadu

Stalin shedding crocodile tears on COVID-19 situation: Minister K. Pandiarajan

‘DMK leader trying desperately to come into power’

Minister for Tamil Official Language and Tamil Culture K. Pandiarajan on Saturday said DMK president M.K. Stalin was desperately trying to come into power.

In a statement, Mr. Pandiarajan claimed that the public was amused by the way Mr. Stalin was attempting to capture power by exploiting the COVID-19 situation in the State.

Referring to media reports about several countries struggling to contain the spread of the disease, he said the number of persons recovering from the pandemic was on the rise in Tamil Nadu. Also, the number of deaths in the State was low when compared to other States, and hence, people were relieved here, he added.

"Mr. Stalin is shedding crocodile tears, unable to digest this fact," Mr. Pandiarajan said and went on to take another dig at the DMK president, saying he was presiding over a campaign designed by a corporate company.

The Minister also accused Mr. Stalin of ‘copying’ the scheme of addressing people’s grievances that AIADMK governments had been implementing since the times of former Chief Ministers M.G. Ramachandran and Jayalalithaa.

