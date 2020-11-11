Stalin shedding crocodile tears for political gains: Law Minister

“It was only when the DMK was part of the Ministry at the Centre, the National Eligibility and Entrance Test (NEET) was approved and introduced.”

Law Minister C.Ve. Shanmugam on Wednesday charged the Leader of Opposition and DMK president M.K. Stalin with making immature statements and criticisms against the government off the cuff without understanding the basic facts of the matter.

Talking to newsmen here after laying the foundation stone for the underground sewerage scheme in Panampattu in Villupuram Municipality, the Minister said, “I would only wish that Mr. Stalin understood the basic facts of issues instead of making criticisms off the cuff.”

It was only when the DMK was part of the Ministry at the Centre, the National Eligibility and Entrance Test (NEET) was approved and introduced. But the DMK president has now been making untenable charges against the State government and shedding crocodile tears for political gains.

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami was handling several issues practically and the introduction of 7.5% quota for government school students in medical admissions was a laudable step of the government. But Mr. Stalin seems to be trying to take the credit, he said.

On the criticism of Mr. Stalin in the context of the release of the seven convicts in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case, he said that former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa took several steps for their release. But the DMK has no moral right to speak about this issue, he said.

When the DMK was in power, a resolution was adopted in the cabinet recommending the commutation of death sentence of only Nalini, wife of Murugan and not the others. On the other hand, the AIADMK will never shy away from protecting the rights of the State, he added.