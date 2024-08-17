Stalin sets a target of 200 seats in 2026 Assembly poll

DMK president and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Friday told the party district secretaries to work hard in the next two years with the 2026 Assembly election in mind. The target is to win 200 out of the 234 seats, he said.

At a meeting of the district secretaries held at the party headquarters in Chennai, DMK general secretary Duraimurugan released a book written by Mr. Stalin, titled Then Thisaiyin Theerpu. Treasurer T.R. Baalu received the first copy.

Speaking at the meeting, Mr. Stalin said, “I have compiled the efforts of our party in achieving success in the Lok Sabha election in this book. Our [DMK-led] alliance had won 39 out of 40 seats in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry in the 2019 Lok Sabha election and all the 40 seats in the 2024 Lok Sabha election. No party had ever achieved this success. Even the DMK had never achieved such victories in consecutive Lok Sabha elections.” Starting from the 2019 Lok Sabha election, the DMK had been winning elections consistently, including the recently held Vikravandi Assembly by-election, he said, expressing the hope that the party would win the 2026 Assembly election.

“We should work hard for two years, focussing on the 2026 election. Our target is to win 200 seats. Our government is implementing schemes aimed at benefiting at least one person in every household. I urge the party members to start preparing the ground for the 2026 election and ensure that the achievements of our government reach the people,” he said.

Mr. Stalin thanked the district secretaries for their efforts in the 2024 Lok Sabha election.

The meeting passed resolutions thanking the Union government for its decision to release a commemorative coin to mark the birth centenary of former Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi and condemning the Centre for not allocating funds for railway and other infrastructure projects in Tamil Nadu.

The DMK president also warned his party councillors involved in anti-party activities of stringent action. He directed the district secretaries to take strict action against councillors if they were involved in anti-party activities, sources said.