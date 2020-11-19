Stalin sees ‘irregularities’ in medical rank list, seeks probe

CHENNAI

19 November 2020 01:09 IST

‘How did students from other States find a place in list?’

DMK president M.K. Stalin on Wednesday questioned the presence of students from other States also in the rank list released by the government for medical admission in Tamil Nadu.

Demanding a probe into the “irregularities”, Mr. Stalin said the government should also find out the officials who had issued nativity certificates to students from other States and the Ministers who had recommended their cases.

“The AIADMK government is not even able to release a rank list in a proper manner. It should immediately change the list,” he said in a statement.

Advertising

Advertising

Mr. Stalin said a girl student from Kerala had secured a place among the first 10 students even though her name was also in the 5th place in the Kerala’s rank list.

“Another seven students also found a place in the rank list of Telangana. Ever since the AIADMK government, led by Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami, allowed NEET in Tamil Nadu, there is confusion in the list for admission in medical colleges,” he alleged.

Mr. Stalin said students from other States could secure a place in the rank list by producing fake nativity certificates. “The irregularities clearly show that the AIADMK government and Health Minister Vijayabaskar are not fit to handle the medical admissions in the State,” he claimed.

Wondering how students from other states could find a place in the Tamil Nadu list, Mr. Stalin wanted to know how they were able to get a nativity certificate in the first place.

“It is highly condemnable that the government has not provided any clear answer to these questions,” he said.

Reiterating his claim that government school students were able to get 7.5% reservation in medical admissions because of the DMK’s consistent efforts, Mr. Stalin alleged that the government had organised counselling without taking into consideration the safety of students and their parents in the time of COVID-19.