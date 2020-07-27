Stalin seeks support of national leaders

CHENNAI

27 July 2020 00:45 IST

DMK leader says it is for the ‘war to protect social justice’, safeguard reservations

DMK president M.K. Stalin on Sunday sought the support of national leaders, including Congress leader Sonia Gandhi, for the “war to protect social justice” and to provide equality of status and opportunity to communities which he said were discriminated against for centuries. He reached out to leaders, including CPI (M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury, CPI leader D. Raja and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jaganmohan Reddy.

Letters sent

“I seek your support and voice to defend the defenseless and preserve the basic structure of our Constitution in relation to reservations,” Mr. Stalin said in separate but identical letters addressed to the leaders.

He said the Centre could not be permitted to turn a blind eye when a significant number of meritorious OBC students were denied seats and reservations for SC/ST students were mismanaged by applying Central reservations in all-India quota for medical seats.

Advertising

Advertising

Mr. Stalin pointed out that in Tamil Nadu alone for the last four years, about 2,729 medical seats had been denied to the OBC students alone.

“By applying the wrong reservation policy, about 164 seats have been denied to SC students. The media report shows that throughout India about 10,000 seats have been denied to OBC students,” he alleged.