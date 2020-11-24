Stalin seeks separate counselling for medical aspirants who opted out

DMK leader cites The Hindu report

DMK president M.K. Stalin on Monday urged Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami to arrange another round of counselling for NEET-qualified students of State government schools who had opted out of joining private medical colleges due to financial constraints. He called on the CM to help them join medical colleges.

In a letter to the Chief Minister, he said the government had not stated earlier that a revolving fund had been created to meet the educational expenses of students from government schools who had secured admission to medical colleges.

“The delay on the part of the government in conveying the message proved that access to medical education turned out to be a slip between the cup and the lip [for these students],” he said in the letter.

Mr. Stalin wrote to the CM after meeting two students — Ilakkiya and Dharshini from Cuddalore — who were allotted seats in private medical colleges, but could not join the institutions due to financial difficulties.

He also cited a report published by The Hindu that a differently-abled student, S. Subhadra, of Salem district, Arun Pandi of Tiruchuzhi, S. Thangapandi of Usilampatti and Thangapetchi could not accept offers from private medical colleges and were awaiting a government college seat.