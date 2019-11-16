Stalin seeks resolution against NEET

DMK president M.K. Stalin on Friday urged the AIADMK government to convene the winter session of the State Assembly to adopt a fresh resolution to do away with NEET.

“The government should not resort to the meaningless argument that it had sought reasons behind the Centre rejecting the earlier resolution. The new resolution should be sent to the President for assent before the commencement of NEET,” he said.

Alleging that the State government was responsible for the suicides of many aspiring medical students, Mr. Stalin said in eight of the 23 government medical colleges not a single student could gain admission without attending the NEET coaching classes.

“Of the 3,200 seats in government medical colleges, only 48 seats were filed by students who had not attended the coaching classes. Only 65 students could join self-financing medical colleges without attending the NEET coaching classes. These details were submitted by the AIADMK government in the Madras High Court,” he pointed out.

Mr. Stalin said while then Supreme Court Chief Justice Altamas Kabir had quashed the NEET since it would make medical education beyond the reach of the rural students, the order was overturned by a new bench of the Apex Court “without proper justification” after the BJP came to power.

“Justice Kabir’s views were echoed by the Bench of the Madras High Court. The AIADMK and the BJP governments, however, have not shown even a fraction of interest expressed by the judges, and continue to support the NEET,” he charged.