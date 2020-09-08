Stalin seeks action against insurance firms

Chennai

08 September 2020 00:22 IST

DMK president M.K. Stalin on Monday urged Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami to issue a direction to medical insurance companies to reimburse the amount claimed by government employees, teachers and pensioners who underwent treatment for COVID-19.

In a statement in Chennai, he alleged that insurance companies refused to pay some of the claims, causing enormous stress to them.

“Insurance companies are paying the claim of only those who had tested positive for COVID-19, after undergoing RT PCR tests. They refuse to accept insurance claims of those undergoing treatment in hospitals for suspected corona infection,” he said.

Advertising

Advertising

Mr. Stalin said the government should delist insurance companies that refused to pay the claims.