Stalin says those behind Kallakurichi girl’s death will definitely be punished

Chief Minister directs Home Secretary and Director-General of Police to visit Kallakurichi

Chief Minister directs Home Secretary and Director-General of Police to visit Kallakurichi

Within hours after a protest over a Class XII girl student's death in Kallakurichi turned violent, resulting in police resorting to firing warning shots in the air, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin appealed for peace and assured people that those behind her death would be punished.

In a social media post, Mr. Stalin said: "The situation prevailing in Kallakurichi is regrettable. Those behind the girl's death would be definitely punished after the completion of the police enquiry."

Mr. Stalin appealed to the general public to have confidence in the actions of the government and to maintain peace. He has directed the Home Secretary and Director-General of Police to visit Kallakurichi over the incident.