Stalin says NIRF rankings are a great recognition for Dravidian Model

Special Correspondent July 15, 2022 23:43 IST

Special Correspondent July 15, 2022 23:43 IST

Stalin says he has special joy since his alma mater ranked third best in the country

Stalin says he has special joy since his alma mater ranked third best in the country

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Friday said several higher educational institutions from Tamil Nadu bagging honours in the NIRF ranking this year was a great recognition for the ‘Dravidian Model’. In a social media post, Mr. Stalin said: “This is a great recognition for our Dravidian Model’s excellence in higher education and it could not have come at a better time than today which is celebrated as Education Development Day.” He congratulated all higher educational institutions from Tamil Nadu that bagged top spots in the NIRF Ranking 2022 under their respective categories. “It gives me special joy that my alma mater Presidency College has been ranked as the third best college in the country, and I convey my wishes to the college administration, faculties and students for this achievement,” he said.



Our code of editorial values