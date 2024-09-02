Stalin says investment proposals for ₹1,300 crore have been received so far

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, who is in the United States (U.S.) on an official trip, socialised with the Tamil diaspora living there and also visited an Indian restaurant serving Tamil cuisine and interacted with the staff working there.

A cultural programme was also conducted for the Chief Minister at the Consulate General of India in San Francisco. In a social media post, Mr. Stalin said the gathering gave him the feeling that he was never too far away from home.

So far, the Tamil Nadu government has signed memoranda of understanding (MoU) with eight companies for investment proposals to the tune of ₹1,300 crore, which could generate employment for over 4,600 people, he said.

In another social media post, Mr. Stalin referred to the successful conduct of the Formula 4 race in Chennai and commended his son and Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development Udhayanidhi Stalin and other officials for organising it. Building on the victories of the Chess Olympiad, the Chennai Open 2023, the Asian Champions Trophy 2023, the Tamil Nadu International Surf Open 2023, the Squash World Cup 2023, and Khelo India, Tamil Nadu was blazing a trail in sports excellence, he said.

“With world-class facilities and strategic investments, we are not just hosting events — we’re pioneering the future of Indian sports. That’s why Tamil Nadu has a significant presence in India’s Olympic contingent. Let’s continue pushing the limits and cement Tamil Nadu’s legacy as the ‘Sports Capital of India’,” Mr. Stalin said.

He also found time to catch filmmaker Mari Selvaraj’s latest Vaazhai. Taking to the social media, Mr. Stalin commended Mr. Selvaraj for the film, which he said captured the lives and pain of the proletarians. As part of his mission to ensure that none should remain hungry, he had launched the Chief Minister’s Breakfast Scheme, the Chief Minister added.

