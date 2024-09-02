GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Stalin says investment proposals for ₹1,300 crore have been received so far

He also socialised with the Tamil diaspora in the United States and a cultural programme was also conducted

Updated - September 02, 2024 07:34 pm IST

Published - September 02, 2024 07:32 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Chief Minister M.K. Stalin at the event held at the Consulate General of India in San Francisco.

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin at the event held at the Consulate General of India in San Francisco. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, who is in the United States (U.S.) on an official trip, socialised with the Tamil diaspora living there and also visited an Indian restaurant serving Tamil cuisine and interacted with the staff working there.

A cultural programme was also conducted for the Chief Minister at the Consulate General of India in San Francisco. In a social media post, Mr. Stalin said the gathering gave him the feeling that he was never too far away from home.

So far, the Tamil Nadu government has signed memoranda of understanding (MoU) with eight companies for investment proposals to the tune of ₹1,300 crore, which could generate employment for over 4,600 people, he said.

In another social media post, Mr. Stalin referred to the successful conduct of the Formula 4 race in Chennai and commended his son and Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development Udhayanidhi Stalin and other officials for organising it. Building on the victories of the Chess Olympiad, the Chennai Open 2023, the Asian Champions Trophy 2023, the Tamil Nadu International Surf Open 2023, the Squash World Cup 2023, and Khelo India, Tamil Nadu was blazing a trail in sports excellence, he said.

“With world-class facilities and strategic investments, we are not just hosting events — we’re pioneering the future of Indian sports. That’s why Tamil Nadu has a significant presence in India’s Olympic contingent. Let’s continue pushing the limits and cement Tamil Nadu’s legacy as the ‘Sports Capital of India’,” Mr. Stalin said.

He also found time to catch filmmaker Mari Selvaraj’s latest Vaazhai. Taking to the social media, Mr. Stalin commended Mr. Selvaraj for the film, which he said captured the lives and pain of the proletarians. As part of his mission to ensure that none should remain hungry, he had launched the Chief Minister’s Breakfast Scheme, the Chief Minister added.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.