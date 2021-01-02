Stalin says he is ready to prove corruption charges against Minister Velumani

COIMBATORE

02 January 2021 15:43 IST

The DMK president, at a makkal grama sabai in Coimbatore, also said his party, if it came to power, would probe the reasons behind former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa’s death

DMK president M.K. Stalin threw a challenge at Municipal Administration Minister S.P. Velumani at a makkal grama sabai meeting he held at the latter’s Thondamuthur Assembly Constituency in Coimbatore on Saturday.

Alleging that over-priced LED bulbs were purchased for street lights in local bodies in the State, Mr. Stalin challenged the Minister by saying, “I am ready to prove corruption charges against you. And you [Mr. Velumani] cannot get away by saying you will quit politics. After the DMK returns to power, you will be brought before the court of justice.”

Continuing to level charges at Mr. Velumani, the DMK president said replies to RTI queries by activist J. Daniel had also revealed overpricing in purchase of several items. “I was once a proud Municipal Administration Minister but am now ashamed looking at the corruption levels under Mr. Velumani,” he said.

Mr. Stalin, who had repeatedly raised questions about former chief minister Jayalalithaa’s death, spoke about this at the meeting as well. He said, “Today, I tell you that the DMK will include in its manifesto the promise to thoroughly probe the reasons for the former Chief Minister’s death. It is not a mere promise. The DMK will see to it that all the guilty are punished, as Jayalalithaa was our Chief Minister too, though we differed with her politically.”

During a public interaction, a woman tried to ask Mr. Stalin questions in an attempt to derail the proceedings. The police removed her from the place.