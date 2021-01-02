Stalin says he is ready to prove corruption charges against Minister Velumani

DMK president M.K. Stalin threw a challenge at Municipal Administration Minister S.P. Velumani at a makkal grama sabai meeting he held at the latter’s Thondamuthur Assembly Constituency in Coimbatore on Saturday.
Alleging that over-priced LED bulbs were purchased for street lights in local bodies in the State, Mr. Stalin challenged the Minister by saying, “I am ready to prove corruption charges against you. And you [Mr. Velumani] cannot get away by saying you will quit politics. After the DMK returns to power, you will be brought before the court of justice.”
Continuing to level charges at Mr. Velumani, the DMK president said replies to RTI queries by activist J. Daniel had also revealed overpricing in purchase of several items. “I was once a proud Municipal Administration Minister but am now ashamed looking at the corruption levels under Mr. Velumani,” he said.
Mr. Stalin, who had repeatedly raised questions about former chief minister Jayalalithaa’s death, spoke about this at the meeting as well. He said, “Today, I tell you that the DMK will include in its manifesto the promise to thoroughly probe the reasons for the former Chief Minister’s death. It is not a mere promise. The DMK will see to it that all the guilty are punished, as Jayalalithaa was our Chief Minister too, though we differed with her politically.”
During a public interaction, a woman tried to ask Mr. Stalin questions in an attempt to derail the proceedings. The police removed her from the place.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath